YSRTP, TRS supporters clash; Sharmila taken into custody

Shortly after I showed them the permission letter for my yatra, hundreds of TRS supporters arrived at the spot and started attacking us.

Published: 29th November 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy.

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL : Tension prevailed in the Narsampet Assembly segment on Monday when TRS and YSR Telangana Party activists clashed during YS Sharmila’s padayatra. Police rushed to the spot and resorted to mild lathi-charge to keep the situation under control before taking Sharmila into preventive custody. She was later shifted to Hyderabad.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Sharmila criticised Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy at a public meeting. The MLA’s supporters took offense and, in retaliation, tried to disrupt the YSRTP founder’s event on Monday. The ruling party supporters damaged YSRTP vehicles at Lingagiri ‘X’ Roads in Chennaraopet mandal of Narsampet.

In the melee when police detained
Sharmila, she received a mild
abrasion on her face

Speaking to the media later, Sharmila alleged that the TRS workers tried to set ablaze their vehicles and obstruct the Praja Prasthanam Padayatra.

“Earlier, police tried to stop me from continuing the yatra, citing apprehensions about the law and order situation. Shortly after I showed them the permission letter for my yatra, hundreds of TRS supporters arrived at the spot and started attacking us. They hurled stones and tried to set our vehicles afire,” she said.

“When they were attacking us, police stood there as mute spectators,” she alleged. She asserted that she would not stop her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra, and she was not afraid of the ‘cheap tactics’ of the TRS.

According to the Narsampet ACP A Sampath Rao, a notice was issued to Sharmila to caution her about the possible law and order situation following the provocative remarks she had made about a local leader. “We had to cancel the permission for her padayatra and public meeting,” the officer said.

