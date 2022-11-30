1.5 cr to undergo free eye testing, treatment: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will conduct eye examinations for 1.5 crore people and distribute 55 lakh spectacles during the second phase of the Kanti Velugu scheme, which will be launched on January 18. With the goal of ‘Preventable Blindness Free Telangana,’ the State government launched the Kanti Velugu programme on August 15, 2018. So far, 50 lakh spectacles have been distributed during the first phase.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that the government had released Rs 200 crore for the smooth conduct of the scheme. On the directions of the minister, a special training programme was also conducted on Tuesday for healthcare teams, District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO), and Deputy DMHOs across the State.

“It is estimated that 30 lakh reading glasses and 25 lakh prescription glasses will be required in the second phase. A specially-trained team of 1,500 doctors and other healthcare workers will be formed. They will work for five months in camps arranged by the government,” Harish Rao said. The medical department will provide 850 auto-Refractometer eye examination machines, 1,500 trial lens boxes, 1,500 torches, and 1,800 Snellen charts. As many as 1,500 optometrists will also be provided.

He revealed that the final list of 969 doctors working in the primary health centres, appointed for the scheme’s implementation, would be released in two days. A total of 589 rural dispensaries and 811 BAMS doctors have already been recruited. He said quality eyedrops would be distributed free of cost to the needy. At the State level, ten quality control teams will be to check whether or not the programme is being carried out effectively.

Data of all the persons screened in each camp will be captured by the government electronically on specially developed software to accurately track follow-up services, including the distribution of glasses, said a government order released on Tuesday. Each camp will be conducted by a team comprising a doctor, an optometrist, and requisite supporting staff. Each team will receive the requisite equipment, material, and drugs to extend services.

