37 new Basthi Dawakhanas to come up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To provide free medicare to the poor living in slums in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will set up 37 more Basthi Dawakhanas (Health and Wellness Centres) in addition to the existing 263 clinics where 50 free diagnostic services are offered. There has been an encouraging response from the local residents to the BDs.

Of the 37 BDs, 20 are ready to open and 17 are in the final stages of construction. They are established to meet the healthcare needs of the urban population with a focus on the poor, by making available to them essential primary healthcare services and reducing their out-of-pocket expenses for treatment. As part of providing two Basthi Dhawakhanas in each ward, so far GHMC has established 263 BDs out of the proposed 300. GHMC is taking steps to establish the remaining 37 at community halls and other governments' premises.

Presently BDs are providing 57 types of medical services and 50 diagnostic services. The services that are being provided in the clinics are OPD consultation, teleconsultation, basic lab diagnosis, treatment of acute simple illness, immunisation services, antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for anaemia, non-communicable diseases such as BP, blood sugar, cancer health promotion activities.

