Farmer suicides: Telangana High Court seeks response on ex gratia plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to explain the excessive delay in approval and payment of Rs 6 lakh ex gratia to the dependents of all farmers who passed away as a result of the agrarian crisis after February 6, 2014.

Vasudha Nagrajthe, counsel for petitioner B Kondal Reddy, told a bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy that 100 final reports from the police departments in the districts of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Nalgonda had been submitted, and they all explicitly stated that the farmers had died by suicide due to the “agrarian crisis.”

As per GOMs No. 421 dated June 1, 2014, a three-member committee made up of the Sub-Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Director of Agriculture of the respective districts was supposed to verify the facts and conduct an investigation into cases of farmers who died by suicide after June 2, -2014. However, this crucial work of the committee was still pending, resulting in the dependents of the farmers who died by suicide suffering, counsel said.

HC dismisses Arvind’s petition for FIR

Stating that public representatives should exercise some self-control while speaking, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition filed by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeking an FIR into the alleged attack on his Hyderabad residence. When the matter came up for hearing, Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that 50 people have been detained in connection with the attack and were in judicial custody, based on a complaint filed by Arvind’s mother.

When counsel B Rachna, appearing for Arvind, told the judge that TRS MLC K Kavitha used unparliamentary language during her engagement with the media on this subject, the A-G pointed out that Arvind also uses unparliamentary language and routinely criticises police personnel.Responding, the judge admonished Rachna, telling her not to bring such concerns before the court since both Arvind and Kavitha are public representatives and should exercise some self-control.

Warangal police told to allow Sharmila padayatra

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted YSR Telangana party leader D Ravindranath Reddy, freedom to present a new representation to the Assistant Commissioner of Police - Narsampet Subdivision, Warangal, to accord permission for party president YS Sharmila to conduct a foot march and public meeting. In his orders, the judge said that the petitioner must resubmit his application because the date set for the padayatra and meeting has passed.

