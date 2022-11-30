Neera Cafe to be inaugurated by CM in 10 days: Minister Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Neera Cafe, built at a cost of Rs 20 crore on the Necklace Road, will be inaugurated in 10 days by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, announced Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday.

Following the completion of the construction work, the minister, who chaired a review meeting here, directed officials to make necessary arrangements for the inauguration of the country’s first-ever cafe where toddy would be served.

He discussed with the Excise officials the production, procurement, marketing, and construction of more Neera cafes in the State as part of the Neera policy which was introduced for the welfare and development of toddy tappers in Telangana.

On the occasion, he directed officials to start the process of issuing certificates to toddy tappers who have been rendered permanently disabled after accidentally falling from palm trees. The certificates would help them obtain ex gratia.

He asked the excise department to amend the rules to grant ex gratia to such disabled workers based on certificates issued by orthopaedic assistant surgeons, instead of the Medical Board as is the case as per the existing norms.

The minister said that the construction of the neera chilling plants at Sarvail, Charukonda and Munipalle should be completed at the earliest.

