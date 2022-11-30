Passport Kendras to open on Dec 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To streamline the appointment cycle of passport applications, the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, has decided to keep all five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) — at Ameerpet, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad — and all 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) open on Saturday, December 3, 2021, to process the pending applications.

The appointment slots for the day will be available for both tatkal and normal applications. Applicants should refer to the Passport Seva portal for the list of documents required for processing the applications under the tatkal category.

Applicants can reschedule their appointments for Saturday. However, only one rescheduling chance will be allowed under this special drive. Applicants can make use of this facility by booking their slots either through www.passportindia.gov.in website, the passport Seva app or by approaching their respective PSKs/POPSKs.

