Student caned for posting teacher's pic on social media in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A woman teacher of a state-run educational institution in Kamareddy district allegedly caned a girl student after the latter posted a photo of her with the caption "boring" class on social media, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, in which the teacher is purportedly seen caning the student has gone viral.

The girl, a first-year intermediate student at the institute in Madnoor mandal, had reportedly clicked pictures of the teacher using cell phone, during the class last week and posted it on a social media platform, captioning it "boring" class.

After the teacher came to know of the social media post, she questioned the student on Tuesday.

Though the student apologised to her over the post, the teacher beat up the girl and some of her classmates inside the classroom, they said.

A student in the classroom filmed the teacher caning the student.

A police official said the student lodged a complaint with the police after which a case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC was registered against the teacher and investigations were on.

A protest was held by some students over the incident.

