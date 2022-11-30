Telangana govt to issue orders to fill 16,940 posts in two days: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will issue orders for filling up another 16,940 posts in a couple of days, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said here on Tuesday.

The State government so far issued orders for filling 60,929 posts under different categories in various departments while orders for another 16,940 posts were ready to be issued in a couple of days, Somesh Kumar said at a meeting with officials at BRKR Bhavan. He reviewed the recruitment process in various departments.

The chief secretary stated that filling up of vacancies was being done by various recruitment agencies such as Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Medical Recruitment Board, Police Recruitment Board, DSC etc. He directed officials to strictly adhere to the timelines and ensure that the recruitment process was completed at the earliest.

The departments were told to submit all necessary details to the Public Service Commission expeditiously as the notifications should be issued next month duly making changes in the service rules. Monitoring of recruitment processes should be done on a daily basis, the chief secretary told the officials.TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy, Special CS (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and others were present at the meeting.

