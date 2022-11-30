Home States Telangana

Veterinary clinical complex inaugurated at PVNRTV varsity

Veterinary science colleges are being established in Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda, according to the minister.

Published: 30th November 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav looks into a microscope after inaugurating the veterinary clinical complex at PVNRTVU.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav looks into a microscope after inaugurating the veterinary clinical complex at PVNRTVU. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, inaugurated the newly-built Veterinary Clinical Complex at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University here on Tuesday. Medicine, gynaecology, diagnostic lab and smart classrooms have been established in the complex which has been constructed at a cost of `12.75 crores. 

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said that apart from setting up a blood bank, steps would be taken soon to acquire endoscopy and scanning equipment in the clinical complex. The new facility would be immensely beneficial in providing clinical care to all animals, including cattle and pets and veterinary students can use it to upgrade their skills, the minister said. 

Pointing out that veterinary science and polytechnic colleges in Warangal and Jagtial districts and also the fisheries science college in Wanaparthy district was established under PVNRTVU after the formation of Telangana, he said that soon veterinary polytechnic colleges in Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Warangal and Siddipet districts, livestock research centres, fisheries research centres and poultry seeds research centres would be established in the near future. Veterinary science colleges are being established in Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda, according to the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Srinivas Yadav Animal Husbandry Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy Education Minister Veterinary Clinical Complex PVNRTVU
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp