Veterinary clinical complex inaugurated at PVNRTV varsity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, inaugurated the newly-built Veterinary Clinical Complex at PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University here on Tuesday. Medicine, gynaecology, diagnostic lab and smart classrooms have been established in the complex which has been constructed at a cost of `12.75 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said that apart from setting up a blood bank, steps would be taken soon to acquire endoscopy and scanning equipment in the clinical complex. The new facility would be immensely beneficial in providing clinical care to all animals, including cattle and pets and veterinary students can use it to upgrade their skills, the minister said.

Pointing out that veterinary science and polytechnic colleges in Warangal and Jagtial districts and also the fisheries science college in Wanaparthy district was established under PVNRTVU after the formation of Telangana, he said that soon veterinary polytechnic colleges in Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Warangal and Siddipet districts, livestock research centres, fisheries research centres and poultry seeds research centres would be established in the near future. Veterinary science colleges are being established in Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda, according to the minister.

