Will rename Bhainsa as Maisa: Bandi

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

BHAINSA: The name of the Bhainsa will be changed to Maisa (Mahisha) and the saffron party will adopt the town if the BJP was voted to power in the state, declared BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar before launching the fifth phase of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ from Bhainsa on Tuesday. He also assured that the false cases filed against the victims of communal riots in Bhainsa would be lifted and they would all be offered jobs after BJP came to power.

In his thirteen-minute speech, Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was using police force to obstruct the yatra since the beginning. “Is Bhainsa not a part of the state? Do we need a visa to visit Bhainsa, which is required to visit countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” Sanjay wondered.

Praising the activists of Hinduvahini for waging a struggle on behalf of the victims of Bhainsa communal violence, he appreciated the people for attending the public meeting despite the police imposing Section 144 in the communally-sensitive town.

“The leaders of MIM who spread communal hatred are free to travel anywhere. A comedian like Munawar Faruqui who has insulted our gods is free to host his show anywhere. But people like us who have been working to protect the country, dharma and Hindutva are not being allowed to hold public meetings,” he observed.

Assuring the people of Bhainsa that the Hindu society was by their side, he pointed out how BJP and its outfits rebuilt the 12 houses which were gutted in Bhainsa communal violence and ensured that PD Act imposed on the victims was lifted. Those who have lost their houses during the communal riots in Bhainsa have been facing PD cases, while those who perpetrated arson were getting jobs, Sanjay alleged.

He questioned what the chief minister could do for the State when he totally ignored the protest of IIIT Basar students who were just demanding basic facilities and failed to repair the gates of the Kadem project.

Listing out the failures of the State government including the non-implementation of crop insurance schemes, crop loan waivers, or compensation for crop loss; Sanjay has assured that free education and health will be provided to all if BJP was voted to power in the next elections. Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy blamed the State government for the attempt made to burn the vehicle of YSRTP president YS Sharmila on Monday.

He blamed the TRS government for failing to establish the Bayyaram steel plant and alleged that TRS was trying to retain power in the State with the support of the police, AIMIM and money power. Kishan Reddy alleged that the chief minister was not showing any respect towards either the Prime Minister’s or the Governor’s position.

He was confident about BJP winning all the Lok Sabha seats in the State in the next general elections, and declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to form the next government at the Centre once again. The BJP’s public meeting, as directed by the High Court was conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm on the outskirts of Bhainsa town. Bandi Sanjay welcomed District Congress Committee president Rama Rao Patel into the BJP by offering a ‘kanduva’ on the occasion.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Huzarabad MLA E Rajender, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind and other leaders were present.

