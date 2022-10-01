In Yadadri temple, KCR offers 1kg gold for gopuram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Friday and donated 1 kg and 16 tolas of gold for the temple. Rao reviewed the ongoing works at Yadadri and directed Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao to release Rs 43 crore immediately for completing the various works.

Rao said that the Revenue department would allot 2,157 acres of land to the YTDA which would be used for a fire station, health, transport, parking and other purposes. He inspected the construction of cottages and other buildings and directed officials to get exemption under 80G of the I-T Act for the donations given for the development of Yadadri. Rao also directed the officials to construct helipads.

Amenities for devotees

He directed the officials to develop the 100 acres of forest land located in YTDA limits as “Nrusimha Abhayaranyam”. A marriage hall too would be constructed in 50 acres of the land given to the YTDA. The Chief Minister directed the officials to divide 250 cottages being constructed in 250 acres of land into four groups and name them ‘Prahlada’, ‘Yadarshi’ and others.

CM grandson hands over the cheque

During his visit to Yadadri, the Chief Minister directed officials to set up a mini-Shilparamam, meeting hall, stage and screen near the temple. Earlier, Rao along with his family members did “Giri Pradakshina” by vehicle. Rao’s grandson Himanshu donated silk clothes to the deity. The Chief Minister announced a cheque for Rs 52.48 lakh to the temple in lieu of one kg and 16 tolas of gold.

The cheque was handed over to the temple authorities by Himanshu on behalf of the Kalvakuntala family for gold plating of temple gopuram. Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy too donated `50.15 lakh, TRS State leader Vem Narsimha Reddy `51 lakh, Enugu Dayananda Reddy `50.04 lakh for one kg gold each. The cheques were handed over to the temple authorities.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Friday and donated 1 kg and 16 tolas of gold for the temple. Rao reviewed the ongoing works at Yadadri and directed Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao to release Rs 43 crore immediately for completing the various works. Rao said that the Revenue department would allot 2,157 acres of land to the YTDA which would be used for a fire station, health, transport, parking and other purposes. He inspected the construction of cottages and other buildings and directed officials to get exemption under 80G of the I-T Act for the donations given for the development of Yadadri. Rao also directed the officials to construct helipads. Amenities for devotees He directed the officials to develop the 100 acres of forest land located in YTDA limits as “Nrusimha Abhayaranyam”. A marriage hall too would be constructed in 50 acres of the land given to the YTDA. The Chief Minister directed the officials to divide 250 cottages being constructed in 250 acres of land into four groups and name them ‘Prahlada’, ‘Yadarshi’ and others. CM grandson hands over the cheque During his visit to Yadadri, the Chief Minister directed officials to set up a mini-Shilparamam, meeting hall, stage and screen near the temple. Earlier, Rao along with his family members did “Giri Pradakshina” by vehicle. Rao’s grandson Himanshu donated silk clothes to the deity. The Chief Minister announced a cheque for Rs 52.48 lakh to the temple in lieu of one kg and 16 tolas of gold. The cheque was handed over to the temple authorities by Himanshu on behalf of the Kalvakuntala family for gold plating of temple gopuram. Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy too donated `50.15 lakh, TRS State leader Vem Narsimha Reddy `51 lakh, Enugu Dayananda Reddy `50.04 lakh for one kg gold each. The cheques were handed over to the temple authorities.