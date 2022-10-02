Home States Telangana

16 Telangana ULBs receive Swachh Survekshan 2022 awards

As many as 16 civic bodies in Telangana received the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2022 awards under South Zone during the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav event held in Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 02nd October 2022 05:42 AM

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 at a function held in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service
HYDERABAD: As many as 16 civic bodies in Telangana received the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2022 awards under South Zone during the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav event held in Delhi on Saturday. Swachh Survekshan is a yearly survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India, instituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

During the awards distribution function held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister, K T Rama Rao, CDMA Commissioner, N Satyanarayana, and others were present.

MAUD Special Secretary,  Aravind Kumar lauded K T Rama Rao on behalf of the elected  local body representatives for guiding them towards securing  top ranks at the national level. In a tweet, Arvind Kumar thanked the  minister for giving direction to ULBs to attain the goal at the national  level. He hoped that the constant guidance of the minister would enable Telangana to forge ahead in the coming years.

winners
Badangpet bagged the award for cleanest city in 50,000-one lakh population category; Sircilla for best self sustainable city (50K-one lakh); Korutla for fastest moving city in 50K-one lakh category;, Secunderabad Cantonment for best city in Citizen Feedback (50K-one lakh). Turkayamjal received the award as the fastest moving city (25K-50K); Gajwel was adjudged the cleanest city (25K-50K); Vemulwada bagged the award as the best city in citizen feedback (25K-50K); Adibatla was recognised as the best self sustainable city in 15K-25K category; Kompally was awarded for being the fastest moving city (15K-25K); Ghatkesar was adjudged as the cleanest city (15K-25K); Husnabad the best city in citizen feedback (15K-25K).
Kothapally was adjudged the cleanest city in less than 15,000 population category; Chandur was recognised as the fastest moving city and Neredcherla as the best city in citizen feedback and Chityal as the best city in innovation.

26th rank for GHMC
In the above one lakh cities category GHMC got 26th rank. While the national survey assessed the cities for 7,500 marks, GHMc secured 5,613 marks.

