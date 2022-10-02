Home States Telangana

Telangana now consumes only 42% of its groundwater, most areas marked safe

In a heartening development, groundwater exploitation has reduced from 50 per cent to 42 per cent in the State.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heartening development, groundwater exploitation has reduced from 50 per cent to 42 per cent in the State. As much as 83 per cent of mandals in the state fall under the safe category. The total annual extractable groundwater resources are 19,251 million cubic meters (mcm) and groundwater extraction for all uses is 8009 mcm.

Overall, the groundwater extraction came down by 29 per cent since the formation of the State. There is an improvement in groundwater quality as the concentration of total dissolved solids, fluoride and nitrate decreased considerably,  according to Telangana Ground Water Department.

The department developed an online application for permissions for new borewells for various purposes under ease of doing Business (EODB)through the TS-i-PASS website (http://ipass.telangana.gov.in) with the help of the Commissioner of Industries and Commissioner of Rural Development Department.

The average groundwater levels in the state are analysed with respect to rainfall after the formation of Telangana state. The average pre-monsoon (May) groundwater level in the state during 2015 is 13.27 metres below ground level (m bgl) and 9.01 m bgl during 2022 and thus showing a rise of 4.26 metres in the last seven years.

The groundwater quality is assessed for drinking and irrigation suitability from established wells (twice a year: pre-monsoon season (May) and post-monsoon season (November). The department is carrying out various types of investigations under Bhoopampini, Girivikasam, WALTA surveys, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, sand mining and lift irrigation scheme etc. About 2,885 sites have been recommended for the construction of bore wells or tube wells through which 6,615 hectares of area has been brought under irrigation.

