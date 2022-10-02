Union Ministers all warmth in Delhi, cold when visiting Telangana: KCR

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Stating that some Union Ministers have made it a habit of criticising the work being done by his government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that these same people heap praises on the initiatives taken up by the TRS adiministration when they are in Delhi.

“When here, they try to mislead the people by criticising our work. However, they cannot ignore and remain indifferent to the development that the people of Telangana are witnessing and hence announce awards to the State when in Delhi,” Rao said. He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical College and Hospital at Arepally off NH-163.

He pointed out that Telangana has made commendable progress in all sectors. “Our per capita income is higher than that of Mumbai, the financial capital of India,” Rao said, and pointed out that it is a proud moment to know that Telangana is ahead of all other states in providing leadership to the nation.

“All these results have been achieved by the government which is moving forward in coordination with the local public representatives, Ministers, MPs and MLAs. All of them are working in tune with the aspirations of the people,” said Rao.

Farmers forced to protest for 13 months: KCR

Painting a bright future for the health sector in the state, Rao said that once the health profiles of the people in all the 119 Assembly segments are in place, it would become easy for the department to provide right medical treatment to them. Rao said that though the Centre has meted out step-motherly treatment to the State by not sanctioning even one medical college, the TRS government was setting up one college in each of the 33 districts.

Taking a dig at the Centre, he said though the nation has an agrarian economy, yet farmers had to fight for their rights. “In Delhi, for 13 months the farmers staged protests,” he said and pointed out that 50 percent of land in India is fit for cultivation unlike in countries like the US (29 per cent) and China (16 percent). The country is also endowed with water resources as about 70,000 tmcft water flows in the rivers, he said.

VRAS’ PROTEST UPSETS CHIEF MINISTER

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was visibly upset at some Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) who submitted a representation of their demands to him twice on Saturday. In the first instance, Rao saw the VRAs holding up copies of their demand from his bus while he was on his way to Warangal. He got the bus stopped and the VRAs submitted their representation to him. Later, when he visited the residence of former TRS MP Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao who is recovering from an illness, he saw another group of VRAs gathered outside. The CM called and spoke to them. When they handed him their representation, he got upset at their persistence and roughly handed back the sheaf of papers to them. D Satish, a VRA, said that by throwing away their representation, Rao insulted their 69-day long agitation

WARANGAL: Stating that some Union Ministers have made it a habit of criticising the work being done by his government, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that these same people heap praises on the initiatives taken up by the TRS adiministration when they are in Delhi. “When here, they try to mislead the people by criticising our work. However, they cannot ignore and remain indifferent to the development that the people of Telangana are witnessing and hence announce awards to the State when in Delhi,” Rao said. He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Prathima Relief Institute of Medical Sciences, Medical College and Hospital at Arepally off NH-163. He pointed out that Telangana has made commendable progress in all sectors. “Our per capita income is higher than that of Mumbai, the financial capital of India,” Rao said, and pointed out that it is a proud moment to know that Telangana is ahead of all other states in providing leadership to the nation. “All these results have been achieved by the government which is moving forward in coordination with the local public representatives, Ministers, MPs and MLAs. All of them are working in tune with the aspirations of the people,” said Rao. Farmers forced to protest for 13 months: KCR Painting a bright future for the health sector in the state, Rao said that once the health profiles of the people in all the 119 Assembly segments are in place, it would become easy for the department to provide right medical treatment to them. Rao said that though the Centre has meted out step-motherly treatment to the State by not sanctioning even one medical college, the TRS government was setting up one college in each of the 33 districts. Taking a dig at the Centre, he said though the nation has an agrarian economy, yet farmers had to fight for their rights. “In Delhi, for 13 months the farmers staged protests,” he said and pointed out that 50 percent of land in India is fit for cultivation unlike in countries like the US (29 per cent) and China (16 percent). The country is also endowed with water resources as about 70,000 tmcft water flows in the rivers, he said. VRAS’ PROTEST UPSETS CHIEF MINISTER Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was visibly upset at some Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) who submitted a representation of their demands to him twice on Saturday. In the first instance, Rao saw the VRAs holding up copies of their demand from his bus while he was on his way to Warangal. He got the bus stopped and the VRAs submitted their representation to him. Later, when he visited the residence of former TRS MP Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao who is recovering from an illness, he saw another group of VRAs gathered outside. The CM called and spoke to them. When they handed him their representation, he got upset at their persistence and roughly handed back the sheaf of papers to them. D Satish, a VRA, said that by throwing away their representation, Rao insulted their 69-day long agitation