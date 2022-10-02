YSRC leaders trying to derail development in Telangana: Gangula

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the AP government, accusing it of trying to derail the development activities taken up in Telangana. “The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is trying to disrupt the Telangana government and is acting like a ‘B’ team of the BJP,” Kamalakar alleged.

He condemned YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and AP Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath’s comments against the TRS government and Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. Kamalakar asked Sajjala why YSRC leaders were making critical statements against the TRS government.

“They should learn about the TRS government before speaking. They are trying to create disturbances in Telangana,” Kamalakar charged. He also alleged that Sajjala cosied up to the YSR family only to create rifts among the family members. “He is trying to do the same to the Kalvakuntala family, but will fail miserably in his attempts. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is a failed one and people are now migrating from AP to Telangana,” Kamalakar pointed out.

He recalled that Harish Rao had stated that some of the welfare schemes implemented in Telangana were being emulated by other States. “What is wrong with such a statement? Why are Sajjala and Amarnath targeting Harish Rao personally?” he asked.

Kamalakar warned that if they continued their criticism against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders would not be able to restrain themselves.

KARIMNAGAR: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the AP government, accusing it of trying to derail the development activities taken up in Telangana. “The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is trying to disrupt the Telangana government and is acting like a ‘B’ team of the BJP,” Kamalakar alleged. He condemned YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and AP Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath’s comments against the TRS government and Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. Kamalakar asked Sajjala why YSRC leaders were making critical statements against the TRS government. “They should learn about the TRS government before speaking. They are trying to create disturbances in Telangana,” Kamalakar charged. He also alleged that Sajjala cosied up to the YSR family only to create rifts among the family members. “He is trying to do the same to the Kalvakuntala family, but will fail miserably in his attempts. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is a failed one and people are now migrating from AP to Telangana,” Kamalakar pointed out. He recalled that Harish Rao had stated that some of the welfare schemes implemented in Telangana were being emulated by other States. “What is wrong with such a statement? Why are Sajjala and Amarnath targeting Harish Rao personally?” he asked. Kamalakar warned that if they continued their criticism against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders would not be able to restrain themselves.