All set for KHM-Suryapet 4-lane road opening in Telangana

Built at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore, 58-km road will  pave way for smooth traffic flow from Khammam to Hyderabad

The four-lane road from Khammam to Hyderabad is set for inauguration within a couple of days

KHAMMAM: The long-awaited 58-km long four-lane road from Khammam to Suryapet will be open for traffic this week. The road will help in faster and easier movement of traffic and will be a boon for the vehicles that are bound for Hyderabad.

The National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) and district Collector VP Gowtham together executed the project after crossing several hurdles. According to NHAI regional manager SH Krishna Prasad and project manager B Durga Prasad, about 93 per cent of road works have been completed and some work at Chuttugunta is pending.

“We have hastened the work and the road will be ready by the first week of October. We would inform the Ministry of Road Highways for a formal inauguration but meanwhile, the road will be opened for traffic from the first week,” they said.

The project has been executed at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore. The work began in December 2019. The road was supposed to have been completed in June this year but was delayed by three months due to Covid-19 last year. The pending works include road connectivity at some places and a flyover at Chuttugunta.

They also said the four-lane road would connect the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway at Tekumatla village near Suryapet town. Once the four-lane road is opened, the vehicles would be able to move faster and thus cut journey time. The road would be useful for the traffic from Odisha and Chhattisgarh to reach Hyderabad.

