Home States Telangana

Doctors' associations decide to give Harish a bitter pill for backing RMPs in Telangana

The doctors also decided to register a complaint against the Harish, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay and all others who supported quackery.

Published: 03rd October 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Health Minister T Harish Rao of encouraging unqualified people, members of all Doctor's Associations on Sunday demanded that he withdraw his comments. They also demanded the implementation of a law to shut down establishments being run by unqualified persons. The doctors issued a detailed plan of action to be followed if their demands are not fulfilled.

A protest was staged in this regard on Sunday in front of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at Koti here where doctors held posters with the message “Harish Rao is Injurious to Health”.

Following the protest, a meeting was conducted with the representatives of IMA, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), Senior Resident Doctors Association, Telangana Doctors Federation and Telangana Employees Association-Doctors Forum where it was decided to wear black badges as a sign of dissent in all medical institutions, private and government clinics and hospitals.

The doctors also decided to register a complaint against Harish, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay and all others who supported quackery. The associations also planned to lay siege to the Department of Health and TS Medical Council if no action was taken. Telangana Government Doctors Association, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Government Doctors Association and Telangana Medical JAC extended support to the protest.

Video clip tells the tale

Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association on Saturday shared a video on its Twitter handle in which Harish can be heard addressing the meeting of RMPs and Paramedical Medical Practitioners (PMPs) held after the inspection drive conducted by the Director of Public Health last week. In the video clip, the Minister is speaking through the phone held by MLA Guvvala Balaraj.

Equating MBBS doctors with RMPs, Harish can be heard saying that action will be taken only on RMPs who perform abortions and other minor surgeries. Otherwise, RMPs can prescribe medicines and drugs as before. I will give instructions to the DPH not to touch any RMP,” the voice, purportedly to be of the Minister, says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Doctor's Associations
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp