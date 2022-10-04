Home States Telangana

In folk style: Devotees celebrate Saddula Bathukamma with zest in Telangana

The women performed special prayers to the deity when bidding farewell to Bathukamma.

Published: 04th October 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma festivities

A large number of women participate in Bathukamma festivities at Padmakshi temple in Hanamkonda on Monday

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: The festive look on the streets of Warangal Tri-city and echoes of folk songs marked the end of Bathukamma, the festival of flowers, on a grand note on Monday. The festival that is unique to Telangana was celebrated with zeal and zest.

Hundreds of women and girls dressed in traditional attrites and looking their best were seen playing around the Bathukammas — a cone-shaped garland — at street corners and temples in Kazipet, Hanamkonda, and Warangal. They danced to melodious folk songs and clapped in rhythm. Almost every street was decorated with colourful lighting, and the loud music system was playing songs of Bathukamma.

The women performed special prayers to the deity when bidding farewell to Bathukamma. The garlands were immersed in local irrigation tanks, streams, and other water bodies. They also exchanged sweets and other edible items specially prepared for the festival. The historic Thousand Pillar, Bhadrakali, and Padmakshi temples were decked up for the festival. They were lit in beautiful and colourfult lights befitting the festive occasion.

Moreover, Hanamkonda and Warangal district administrations had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the Saddula Bathukamma festival. The police had also deployed personnel to provide security and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival; some roads were shut, and traffic diversions were issued for motorists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bathukamma
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp