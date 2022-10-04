In folk style: Devotees celebrate Saddula Bathukamma with zest in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The festive look on the streets of Warangal Tri-city and echoes of folk songs marked the end of Bathukamma, the festival of flowers, on a grand note on Monday. The festival that is unique to Telangana was celebrated with zeal and zest.

Hundreds of women and girls dressed in traditional attrites and looking their best were seen playing around the Bathukammas — a cone-shaped garland — at street corners and temples in Kazipet, Hanamkonda, and Warangal. They danced to melodious folk songs and clapped in rhythm. Almost every street was decorated with colourful lighting, and the loud music system was playing songs of Bathukamma.

The women performed special prayers to the deity when bidding farewell to Bathukamma. The garlands were immersed in local irrigation tanks, streams, and other water bodies. They also exchanged sweets and other edible items specially prepared for the festival. The historic Thousand Pillar, Bhadrakali, and Padmakshi temples were decked up for the festival. They were lit in beautiful and colourfult lights befitting the festive occasion.

Moreover, Hanamkonda and Warangal district administrations had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the Saddula Bathukamma festival. The police had also deployed personnel to provide security and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival; some roads were shut, and traffic diversions were issued for motorists.

