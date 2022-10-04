Home States Telangana

Telangana: Kishan Reddy ridicules KCR’s national plans

Kishan Reddy accused Rao of diverting people’s attention from important issues by talking about launching a national party.

Published: 04th October 2022

Union Minister Kishan Reddy steers an ambulance donated by ECIL and ABV Foundation to Fever Hospital on Monday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was launching a national party only to favour AIMIM in horizontal expansion. He said that Rao was nursing ambitions of becoming Prime Minister of the country at a time when he was losing his ground in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP State office, Kishan Reddy dwelt on Chandrashekar Rao’s national party roll-out plan. He said that in the name of floating a national party, Rao wanted to hand over CM’s reins to his heir and to quell the growing antipathy within his party.

Kishan Reddy accused Rao of diverting people’s attention from important issues by talking about launching a national party. He ridiculed Rao for going ahead with his plans despite lack of enthusiastic response from regional party leaders to support his idea.

“TDP, YSRCP, AIADMK and YSRCP are also national parties. There is nothing new in parties coming and fading away. KCR once said that the apocalypse is about to come and this is it.” He said that none of the parties floated with evil intentions survived.

Meanwhile, responding to a question, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government was not only tapping the phones of BJP leaders but also those of civil servants. It may be recalled that Kishan Reddy chased away some State intelligence personnel from the BJP office objecting to their presence on the premises.

