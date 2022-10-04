TRS leader’s son held for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana

By Express News Service

JANGAON : A minor girl was sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old youth at Sreepathipalli village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district.

The accused identified as G Shyam of the same village shared the video of the sexual assault on the 16-year-old girl on social media groups. His friend T Sambaraju and four minor boys were also identified as culprits in the case for helping Shyam in his shameful act.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after the video went viral and the girl’s parents and relatives entered into a heated argument with Shaym and his family.

Police arrested Shyam and his five friends based on a complaint filed by girl’s mother. Shyam is said to be the son of a local TRS leader and former MPP member of Sreepathipalli. Speaking to the media, Station Ghanpur ACP D Raghu Chander said that the accused trapped the minor girl by using the video of the sexual assault on her. He used to call the girl frequently and threatened to share the video if she refused to meet his demand, said the ACP.

“The girl has been shifted to Jangaon Government Hospital for medical examination. A case has been registered against Shyam and his friends under Section 376 IPC (Punishment of Rape) and POCSO Act,” the ACP added.

