Home States Telangana

TRS leader’s son held for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana

The incident came to light on Monday morning after the video went viral and the girl’s parents and relatives entered into a heated argument with Shaym and his family.

Published: 04th October 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JANGAON : A minor girl was sexually assaulted by a 20-year-old youth at Sreepathipalli village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district.

The accused identified as G Shyam of the same village shared the video of the sexual assault on the 16-year-old girl on social media groups. His friend T Sambaraju and four minor boys were also identified as culprits in the case for helping Shyam in his shameful act.

The incident came to light on Monday morning after the video went viral and the girl’s parents and relatives entered into a heated argument with Shaym and his family.

Police arrested Shyam and his five friends based on a complaint filed by girl’s mother. Shyam is said to be the son of a local TRS leader and former MPP member of Sreepathipalli. Speaking to the media, Station Ghanpur ACP D Raghu Chander said that the accused trapped the minor girl by using the video of the sexual assault on her. He used to call the girl frequently and threatened to share the video if she refused to meet his demand, said the ACP.

“The girl has been shifted to Jangaon Government Hospital for medical examination. A case has been registered against Shyam and his friends under Section 376 IPC (Punishment of Rape) and POCSO Act,” the ACP added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sreepathipalli village sexual assault POCSO Act
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp