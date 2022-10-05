After 21 years as Telangana leader, KCR all set to expand horizons

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 21-year-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which played a key role in the separate Telangana movement, is all set to be renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), giving it the character of a national party. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will announce the launch of his national party, its flag, and its agenda at 1.19 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to be present at the launch of KCR’s new party. Once the national party is announced, the TRS leaders will meet the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi after October 6 and complete the necessary process for the change of the party’s name from TRS to BRS.

If the ECI gives its nod for renaming the party in the next 10 days’ time, then the pink party will field its candidate as BRS’ nominee for the Munugode bypoll. The last date for filing nominations for the Munugode Assembly segment is October 14.

As many as 283 leaders of TRS will reach Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on Wednesday. The TRS general body, which will meet at Telangana Bhavan, will resolve to convert TRS into BRS. The party president will formally approve the same. Once the TRS is converted into BRS, the party’s constitution and the composition of the executive committee too will be revamped.

KTR to be TS president of BRS?

At present, the TRS has a president, a working president, and a secretary-general. It remains to be seen whether the secretary-general and working president posts will continue for the new party or not. Word is that once the national party is announced, Rao will become the national president of the party, and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will become the State president of the national party.

According to sources, Rao has been in touch with the leaders of various political parties across the country. He has already appointed PROs in Delhi and is likely to launch Hindi and English news channels for his party.

Rao held a meeting with the party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on the launching of the national party and also on the Munugode bypoll. He directed party leaders to be in Munugode and campaign for the party from October 6.

At present, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy is campaigning for the party. Finance Minister T Harish Rao too will be given key responsibilities for the bypoll.

KCR may launch Hindi, English news channels

According to sources, KCR has already appointed PROs in Delhi and is likely to launch Hindi and English news channels to promote his party

HDK to attend launch ceremony

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend the launch ceremony of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s national party. Once the national party is announced, the TRS leaders will meet the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi after October 6 and complete the necessary process for change of party’s name from TRS to BRS

HYDERABAD: The 21-year-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which played a key role in the separate Telangana movement, is all set to be renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), giving it the character of a national party. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will announce the launch of his national party, its flag, and its agenda at 1.19 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to be present at the launch of KCR’s new party. Once the national party is announced, the TRS leaders will meet the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi after October 6 and complete the necessary process for the change of the party’s name from TRS to BRS. If the ECI gives its nod for renaming the party in the next 10 days’ time, then the pink party will field its candidate as BRS’ nominee for the Munugode bypoll. The last date for filing nominations for the Munugode Assembly segment is October 14. As many as 283 leaders of TRS will reach Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on Wednesday. The TRS general body, which will meet at Telangana Bhavan, will resolve to convert TRS into BRS. The party president will formally approve the same. Once the TRS is converted into BRS, the party’s constitution and the composition of the executive committee too will be revamped. KTR to be TS president of BRS? At present, the TRS has a president, a working president, and a secretary-general. It remains to be seen whether the secretary-general and working president posts will continue for the new party or not. Word is that once the national party is announced, Rao will become the national president of the party, and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will become the State president of the national party. According to sources, Rao has been in touch with the leaders of various political parties across the country. He has already appointed PROs in Delhi and is likely to launch Hindi and English news channels for his party. Rao held a meeting with the party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on the launching of the national party and also on the Munugode bypoll. He directed party leaders to be in Munugode and campaign for the party from October 6. At present, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy is campaigning for the party. Finance Minister T Harish Rao too will be given key responsibilities for the bypoll. KCR may launch Hindi, English news channels According to sources, KCR has already appointed PROs in Delhi and is likely to launch Hindi and English news channels to promote his party HDK to attend launch ceremony Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend the launch ceremony of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s national party. Once the national party is announced, the TRS leaders will meet the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi after October 6 and complete the necessary process for change of party’s name from TRS to BRS