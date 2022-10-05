Home States Telangana

After 21 years as Telangana leader, KCR all set to expand horizons

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will announce the launch of his national party, its flag, and its agenda at 1.19 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.  

Published: 05th October 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao receives Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy at the Begumpet airport on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 21-year-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which played a key role in the separate Telangana movement, is all set to be renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), giving it the character of a national party. TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will announce the launch of his national party, its flag, and its agenda at 1.19 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.  

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to be present at the launch of KCR’s new party. Once the national party is announced, the TRS leaders will meet the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi after October 6 and complete the necessary process for the change of the party’s name from TRS to BRS.

If the ECI gives its nod for renaming the party in the next 10 days’ time, then the pink party will field its candidate as BRS’ nominee for the Munugode bypoll. The last date for filing nominations for the Munugode Assembly segment is October 14.

As many as 283 leaders of TRS will reach Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on Wednesday. The TRS general body, which will meet at Telangana Bhavan, will resolve to convert TRS into BRS. The party president will formally approve the same. Once the TRS is converted into BRS, the party’s constitution and the composition of the executive committee too will be revamped.

KTR to be TS president of BRS?

At present, the TRS has a president, a working president, and a secretary-general. It remains to be seen whether the secretary-general and working president posts will continue for the new party or not. Word is that once the national party is announced, Rao will become the national president of the party, and TRS working president KT Rama Rao will become the State president of the national party.

According to sources, Rao has been in touch with the leaders of various political parties across the country. He has already appointed PROs in Delhi and is likely to launch Hindi and English news channels for his party. 

Rao held a meeting with the party leaders at Pragathi Bhavan on the launching of the national party and also on the Munugode bypoll. He directed party leaders to be in Munugode and campaign for the party from October 6. 

At present, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy is campaigning for the party.  Finance Minister T Harish Rao too will be given key responsibilities for the bypoll.

KCR may launch Hindi, English news channels  

According to sources, KCR has already appointed PROs in Delhi and is likely to launch Hindi and English news channels to promote his party

HDK to attend launch ceremony 

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to attend the launch ceremony of K Chandrasekhar Rao’s national party. Once the national party is announced, the TRS leaders will meet the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi after October 6 and complete the necessary process for change of party’s name from TRS to BRS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Rashtra Samithi K Chandrasekhar Rao Munugode bypoll
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp