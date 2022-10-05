Home States Telangana

BJP seeks Central forces for Munugode for “free and fair” byelection in Telangana

They are also being threatened that if they lodge any complaint, they would face dire consequences,” the BJP leaders alleged.

Published: 05th October 2022 02:59 AM

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that police were making efforts to cause harm to the life of Munugode BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and party activists, the BJP State unit on Tuesday urged the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to order the deployment of Central forces for a “free and fair” byelection. 

In a written representation signed by BJP leaders N Indrasena Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, S Prakash Reddy and others, the party said that State government officials were abusing their powers by harassing BJP workers in Munugode.

“The local police, particularly from the ranks of Circle Inspector and below, are targeting BJP cadre and harassing them and threatening with dire consequences to the extent of threatening to kill them if they campaign in favour of BJP. They are also being threatened that if they lodge any complaint, they would face dire consequences,” the BJP leaders alleged.

They said that they have learnt the TRS is making efforts to shift huge quantities of money using ambulances and police vehicles for distributing it to voters to influence them.

