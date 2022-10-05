Home States Telangana

Rs 20 crore for ‘mada veedhulu’ at Bhadrakali temple in Telangana

The State government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 20 crore for construction of ‘maada veedhulu’ at the historic Bhadrakali temple here.

Bhadrakali temple

The famous Bhadrakali temple located near a picturesque tank is set to undergo a major makeover as the government is spending huge funds

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: The State government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the construction of ‘maada veedhulu’ at the historic Bhadrakali temple here. The construction of ‘maada veedhulu’ would facilitate the celebration of ‘Radha Yatra’ on the temple premises itself. 

Hanamkonda district Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that Rs 30 crore would be required for the construction of ‘maada veedhulu’ and requested the State government to release the funds to complete the works for the upcoming ‘Shakambari Ustavalu’.

Following efforts by Government Chief Whip and Warangal West Assembly constituency MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, the State government issued a GO sanctioning Rs 20 crore from the Special Development Fund (SDF).

The Collector will take measures to ground the works in consultation with the Endowments department and the SDF funds will be released depending on the progress of works, said the order. Speaking to Express, Vinay Bhaskar confirmed the development.

He said that the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) also sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of the Bhadrakali temple. The funds will be utilised for the construction of a ‘Rajagopuram’, VIP facilities and a Shilpa Kala Vedika at the temple. A Detail Project Report (DPR) for the development of the temple is being prepared by authorities, said the MLA.

KUDA to spend Rs 10 cr for development
■  KUDA also sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of the Bhadrakali temple. The funds will be utilised for the construction of a ‘Rajagopuram’, VIP facilities and a Shilpa Kala Vedika at the temple
■ The construction of ‘maada veedhulu’ would facilitate the celebration of ‘Radha Yatra’ on the temple premises itself

