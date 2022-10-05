Home States Telangana

Telangana: Defeat TRS, Bandi urges Munugode local leaders

In an open letter, the Karimnagar MP slammed the TRS supremo for encouraging defections with scant respect for any democratic values and moral principles. 

Published: 05th October 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

election

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday urged representatives of local bodies in Munugode Assembly segment to defeat the TRS candidate in the ensuing byelection as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not kept his word to transform the constituency into a “Green Munugode” like Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet, represented by the CM and his family members.

In an open letter, the Karimnagar MP slammed the TRS supremo for encouraging defections with scant respect for any democratic values and moral principles. He said that BJP had asked MLAs to resign before joining their fold.

He said that the State government had issued clearances for the construction of roads, and buildings for panchayats and anganwadis only after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned as a Congress MLA and joined the BJP.

He also highlighted the pending developmental issues pertaining to irrigation and education in the constituency. He reminded the elected representatives that the Centre has a share in every development undertaken in their respective areas. “The TRS government has failed in providing technological equipment to protect the lives of toddy tappers,” Sanjay said.

Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa rallies on Oct 7
Emulating the Uttar Pradesh success model, the BJP State unit has decided to conduct a mass bike rally across the poll-bound constituency. BJP Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal has directed his colleagues to implement the strategy to attract the voters.

During the rally, the BJP will campaign projecting their election symbol and highlighting TRS’s alleged failures. The saffron party’s election in-charges held various meetings at Choutuppal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Munugode Assembly K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp