Telangana: Defeat TRS, Bandi urges Munugode local leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday urged representatives of local bodies in Munugode Assembly segment to defeat the TRS candidate in the ensuing byelection as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not kept his word to transform the constituency into a “Green Munugode” like Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet, represented by the CM and his family members.

In an open letter, the Karimnagar MP slammed the TRS supremo for encouraging defections with scant respect for any democratic values and moral principles. He said that BJP had asked MLAs to resign before joining their fold.

He said that the State government had issued clearances for the construction of roads, and buildings for panchayats and anganwadis only after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned as a Congress MLA and joined the BJP.

He also highlighted the pending developmental issues pertaining to irrigation and education in the constituency. He reminded the elected representatives that the Centre has a share in every development undertaken in their respective areas. “The TRS government has failed in providing technological equipment to protect the lives of toddy tappers,” Sanjay said.

Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa rallies on Oct 7

Emulating the Uttar Pradesh success model, the BJP State unit has decided to conduct a mass bike rally across the poll-bound constituency. BJP Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal has directed his colleagues to implement the strategy to attract the voters.

During the rally, the BJP will campaign projecting their election symbol and highlighting TRS’s alleged failures. The saffron party’s election in-charges held various meetings at Choutuppal.

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday urged representatives of local bodies in Munugode Assembly segment to defeat the TRS candidate in the ensuing byelection as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not kept his word to transform the constituency into a “Green Munugode” like Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet, represented by the CM and his family members. In an open letter, the Karimnagar MP slammed the TRS supremo for encouraging defections with scant respect for any democratic values and moral principles. He said that BJP had asked MLAs to resign before joining their fold. He said that the State government had issued clearances for the construction of roads, and buildings for panchayats and anganwadis only after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned as a Congress MLA and joined the BJP. He also highlighted the pending developmental issues pertaining to irrigation and education in the constituency. He reminded the elected representatives that the Centre has a share in every development undertaken in their respective areas. “The TRS government has failed in providing technological equipment to protect the lives of toddy tappers,” Sanjay said. Praja Gosa, BJP Bharosa rallies on Oct 7 Emulating the Uttar Pradesh success model, the BJP State unit has decided to conduct a mass bike rally across the poll-bound constituency. BJP Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal has directed his colleagues to implement the strategy to attract the voters. During the rally, the BJP will campaign projecting their election symbol and highlighting TRS’s alleged failures. The saffron party’s election in-charges held various meetings at Choutuppal.