Home States Telangana

Telangana: People will see through KCR’s intent, says Revanth

TRS supremo is  a supari killer hired by BJP to eliminate Cong; he is targeting UPA allies

Published: 05th October 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

elangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy

By Madhavi Tata
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s been a year of padayatras in Telangana with various leaders trying to strike a chord with voters by walking among them, lending them their ears. However, in Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy’s analysis of padayatras, it is Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that trumps others.

“This yatra is unique not just because of its intent but because this is the first time a member of the Gandhi family has taken out such a padayatra. He is coming straight to the people and telling them, ‘I am here, tell me your issues’. There’s been a great response so far and the same will be seen in Telangana as well where Rahulji will spend close to 15 days,” says Revanth.

In an interview with TNIE, the TPCC president says it is easy to “see through” the TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s motive in launching a national party.

“KCR is simply a ‘supari killer’ hired by the Narendra Modi government to eliminate the Congress. I see no strategy or plan to weaken the NDA or defeat the BJP. I don’t buy his BJP-mukt Bharat narrative even for a minute. KCR’s only agenda is a Congress-mukt Bharat. Every national politician he’s met so far is an ally of the Congress and UPA -- be it MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Hemant Soren, Nitish Kumar or HD Kumaraswamy. If he really wants an anti-BJP front, why doesn’t he start with their allies?” Revanth asks.

Saying that “KCR’s a leader who has constantly played the same game of money and manipulation (specifically in engineering defections)”, Revanth says KCR can’t fool all people all of the time. “His game’s about to go bust,” stresses the Congress leader.

Chewing on a slice of guava as he takes a break after a long day at his Jubilee Hills residence, Revanth smiles wryly as the conversation veers towards differences within the Congress. Stating that “all Congress leaders, including Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi”, have faced such matters, Revanth emphasises that this was because Congress is a democratic party whose socialist fabric allows space for different voices to be heard. 

“I too listen and do my best to understand everyone’s viewpoint. We’ll all sail together,” he says draining his cup of tea. Shrugging off the internal squabbles, Revanth uses another example. “If you’ve ever walked past Parade Grounds, you can see some citizens jogging, some playing cricket, others football, a laughter club - various forms of activity. But the ground is a common factor which unites everyone.”

When it comes to the Munugode byelection, Revanth accuses the ruling TRS of using money to muscle out others. “The kind of cash being spent in Munugode by the TRS is to be seen to be believed. However, Congress leaders are also on the ground telling the voters to be unafraid in rooting out a party whose leader is corrupt and narcissistic,” Revanth says. 

“People are on our side,” he enthuses.

Congress ideology centre to train leaders and recruits

Speaking about the current generation’s alienation from India’s political history, Revanth reveals a plan to start a Congress Ideology Centre in Boinpally village. Spread across 10.5 acres, the centre would train both leaders and recruits in policymaking, and the political ideology of the Grand Old Party through short courses, seminars, and lectures.

 It would train Congress party workers and leaders across the country, enabling them to be better equipped in taking the secular agenda and philosophy of Congress to the people. It would also have boarding facilities allowing those who visit to stay in the centre. Revanth has marked December 9 as a tentative date for launching this ambitious project.

This is the day when then Union Minister P Chidambaram made the announcement in 2009 to carve the roadmap for Telangana statehood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Telangana Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp