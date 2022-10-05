Home States Telangana

YMCA in Telangana, Andhra extends support to KCR ahead of national party launch

The Association, which has nearly 250 units in both Telugu states comprising over 10 lakh members, passed a unanimous resolution.

K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The Young Men's Christian Association in Telangana and Andhra has extended its support to K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to float a new national party stating that the Chief Minister is doing so for the "development of minorities".

"We welcome CM KCR's entry into national politics for the development of minorities, We stand by CM KCR who is protecting the rights of minorities. YMCA members presented the unanimous resolution supporting CM KCR's national party to MLC Rajeshwar Rao," said a statement by the association.

Earlier on Tuesday, a political row erupted after a TRS leader was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal, a day ahead of the possible launch of the new national party by KCR.

Slamming K Chandrashekar Rao after TRS leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals, Congress leader Madhu Yashki on Tuesday called the Chief Minister a "brand ambassador of liquor". He alleged that KCR is "known for his drinking habits".

Srihari distributed 200 chickens and liquor bottles to labourers. The cutouts of KCR and minister KTR were seen in the video.

Speaking to ANI, Yashki alleged that KCR is trying to make the people and youth of the state "addicted to liquor and drugs".

"KCR is a brand ambassador of liquor. He not only drinks liquor but is also involved in the liquor scam. So this establishes that the TRS party supremo is known for his drinking habits. His passion for drinking and the way he is promoting liquor sales in Telangana. Instead of giving jobs, he is distributing liquor," he said.

Yashki cautioned the people of the country stating that the Telangana Chief Minister has "looted and cheated" the people of the state.

"The people of India should be aware Telangana CM is a drunken chief minister. He looted and cheated the people of Telangana. Image if this person comes at the national level. They are trying to make the youth of Telangana addicted to liquor and drugs. The TRS workers are doing this to please their leader," he alleged.

Earlier, the sources said that it is strongly believed that CM KCR will announce the name of his national party on the occasion of Dussehra. TRS meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan here, an official release from KCR's office said on Monday. 

