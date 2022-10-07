Home States Telangana

Animals destroy crops in Jangaon district in Telangana

As harvest season draws close, wild boar and monkeys feast in paddy, jowar and others

Published: 07th October 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

wild boar

Image of wild boar used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Wild boar and monkeys are having a free run on the farms in villages in the Jangaon district, destroying crops. The worried farmers have made representations to authorities to rein them in, but no action has so far followed.

Farmers have raised paddy, jowar, groundnut, pulse crops and cotton on their farms. Most of the crops are to be harvested in November and December months. As misfortune would have it, wild boar and monkeys are destroying crops, particularly in Bachannapet, Devaruppula Mandal, Chilpur, Pasarmadla and Narmetta villages in the district.

A Sampath, a farmer from Thatikonda village in Ghanpur Mandal, said, “The number of wild boar and monkeys has increased lately and they are destroying cotton, groundnuts, and pulses in the fields. When we represented our problem to the officials, they advised us to set up fencing which we cannot afford. Many farmers are struggling to protect their crops.”

Jangaon and Hanamkonda District Forest Officer (DFO), J Vasanthi told TNIE that she would ask forest range officers to inspect the damaged crops and set up traps with nets and wires to catch the boars. “If we see wild boar in packs, we will send the proposals to higher officials for shooting orders,” she said.

Few villages bear the brunt
Most of the crops are to be harvested in November and December months. As misfortune would have it, wild boars and monkeys are destroying crops, particularly in Bachannapet, Devaruppula Mandal, Chilpur, Pasarmadla and Narmetta villages in the district

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Vasanthi Wild boar monkeys
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp