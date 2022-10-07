Home States Telangana

Eight held in Mulugu with Rs 1.65 crore in fake currency in Telangana

After thoroughly checking the two vehicles, police found that the eight accused were carrying demonetised and fake notes and took them into custody. 

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Venkatapuram police on Thursday arrested eight members of a gang that was peddling counterfeit currency and seized demonetised and fake notes with a face value of Rs 1.65 crore. Police also seized nine mobile phones and two cars from the culprits.

Speaking to the media, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that based on a tip-off that fake and demonetised currency is being transported for circulation, Venkatpuram police were conducting vehicle checks along with CRPF personnel, when two cars stopped at some distance and started turning back.

The arrested accused were identified as Pappu Nagendrababu and S Nagalingeshwara Rao (both from Suryapet district), M Sambashiva Rao of Bhadrachalam, Bejjanki Sathyanarayana of Mulugu, V Shivaraj Patil from Narayanpet district, G Yadagiri Reddy and Thakur Ajay Singh from Hyderabad, and Rajath Singh, a native of Chhattisgarh.

