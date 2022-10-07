Justice league: HC rejects anticipatory bail to NDPS Act accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday rejected anticipatory bail to Edwin Nunes, who is listed as Accused No 7 in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) case registered in Osmania University Police Station in Hyderabad.

Nunes is accused of violating several NDPS Act provisions and is anticipating arrest. On August 16, the police detained Accused 1 (A1) and upon his admission, the names of the other accused were added to the offence.

The petitioner claimed that, except A-1’s confession, there is absolutely no evidence linking him to the alleged crime. A-1 and A-6 were previously detained, according to the petitioner, and they were sent to judicial custody. Nothing negative about the petitioner has been elicited, not even in their individual Remand Reports.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Khaja Vizarath Ali told the court that the petitioner is a kingpin who supplies narcotics through a chain structure. In one of the two criminal charges he is facing in Goa, the Fast Tract Court granted him conditional release.

Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader and popular Tik Tok star, was murdered in Goa in the month of August in the restaurant owned by the accused. Additionally, the APP informed the court that the petitioner is involved in several serious cases and that he produced a fake Corona certificate to avoid appearing in court for one of the criminal cases, according to the APP.

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha, after hearing the arguments, refused the petitioner’s request for anticipatory bail.

Don’t finalise PG med seats till Monday, varsity ordered

The Telangana High Court asked the Kaloji Narayana Rao Health and Medical University on Thursday not to finalise till Monday the process of allotting PG medical seats under the convenor quota in the current NEET PG admissions-2022.

The bench postponed the selection process to that day in order to hear from the State and the university on the grievances expressed by MBBS doctors working in government hospitals in rural and tribal regions.

Four MBBS doctors working in various government hospitals filed a complaint with the High Court concerning a disparity in service quota eligibility for PG Medical seats for in-service applicants.

They asked the court to declare illegal the actions of the University in classifying them as ‘Not Eligible as Service Candidate’ and preventing them from exercising their online choices for admission to 2022-23 Convenor Quota - PG Medical seats under Service Quota.

Counsel for the petitioners, Sama Sandeep Reddy, brought to the court’s attention that there is a particular provision to offer reservations for in-service physicians in PG Medical admissions in government and private medical institutions.

According to to GO 155 for the year 2021, Despite fulfilling all of the eligibility requirements and having passed the PG NEET qualifying examinations, the petitioner doctors were refused admission under the competent authority quota.

“Despite the fact that the petitioners produced the Service Certificate issued by the concerned HOD along with supporting documents proving their eligibility under Service quota for PG Medical Admissions 2022-23, the petitioners have not received a response,” the counsel said.

