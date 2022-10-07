Home States Telangana

NGT stops Yadadri power plant works, Telangana sees conspiracy

The Environmental Clearance has also been suspended till a further appraisal is done on the basis of directions issued by the Tribunal. 

Published: 07th October 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major jolt to the State government, the Southern Zone bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed it to stop the commissioning of the Yadadri thermal power plant in the Nalgonda district and the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forest deferred the decision on granting permission to the Palamur-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The NGT issued the order after hearing a petition filed by the Conservation of Action Trust of Mumbai. 

Reacting to the news, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against the construction of the Yadadri power plant and added that the State government would take legal recourse. The Environmental Clearance has also been suspended till a further appraisal is done on the basis of directions issued by the Tribunal. 

TS to move court against NGT order

The NGT in its order said: “Till further directions are issued from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the project proponent is directed not to commission the project but they can proceed with the project of construction of infrastructure and they must also not install the machinery, as this may also involve a revisit on the basis of the further recommendations/ conditions if any to be issued by the EAC and the issuing authority viz., MoEF&CC and that will be subject to the directions of the MoEF&CC and at their risk”.

The petitioners contended that the State government did not consider the impact of the Yadadri thermal power plant on wildlife in view of the fact that the Amrabad Tiger Reserve is just 10 km away. The petitioners also contended that no specific coal linkage has been provided except for producing certain MoUs with the agencies which are dealing with imported coal and also indigenous coal (Indian coal).

Speaking to reporters in Suryapet, Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that construction of the Yadadri power plant was started after obtaining all the necessary permissions. “The NGT’s order is unilateral and causes a great loss to the country,” he said.

Alleging that some “hidden forces” were behind Mumbai’s Trust, he wondered what was the link between a Mumbai- based Trust and the Yadadri plant in Telangana.

“The State government would file a review petition against the NGT order and complete the construction of Yadadri as per the schedule,” he added. The State government took up Yadadri 4,000MW (5X800MW) with an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore. The foundation was laid for the plant in 2015.

The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, meanwhile, deferred the decision on granting permission to the Palamur- Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), which is intended to irrigate 4,97,976 hectares in erstwhile Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts.

The estimated cost of the Palamuru-Rangareddy is Rs 55,086.57 crore and the benefit-cost ratio is 1.26:1. The foundation was laid for the lift irrigation scheme in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal Yadadri thermal power plant G Jagadish Reddy
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp