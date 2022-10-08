Ahead of Formula E race, Telangana to host Hyderabad e-Mobility Week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad is set to become the first Indian city to host the Formula E race on February 11 next year, the State government will be organising Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6 to 11, 2023, packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in the city.

As part of e-Mobility Week, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rally-E Hyderabad and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix. Prior to the main event on February 11, a pre-event will be held on February 10, 2023, at PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams fight it out for top honours while competing in the Hyderabad Street Circuit.

Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities like New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco and Rome.MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday when he also launched the website and unveiled the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy and other dignitaries.

“This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the State and using this opportunity to host the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world,” he said.

“The EV sector is the future of sustainable mobility and Telangana has stayed ahead of the curve in creating a favourable environment for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. We were one of the first states to launch the EV&ESS policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group. Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana. This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the State and in India,” the Minister added.

The website, www.evhyderabad.in contains details of all the events that will be part of the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week and those interested in participating in these events may register online. The Hyderabad EV Summit, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre on February 6, will see the participation of global leaders, eminent academics and policymakers, who will discuss about the most pressing topics related to the future of sustainable mobility.

In a first-of-its-kind EV bike rally on February 7, Hyderabad will witness bikers riding their electric 2- and 3-wheelers together to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in Hyderabad.

E-Motor Show 2023, which is being held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on February 8 and 9, will provide a platform for the public to experience the strengths and capabilities of the global EV industry. The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix will take place over two days, on February 10 and 11 at Necklace Road.

HYDERABAD: As Hyderabad is set to become the first Indian city to host the Formula E race on February 11 next year, the State government will be organising Hyderabad e-Mobility Week from February 6 to 11, 2023, packed with several exciting events that will showcase the global EV ecosystem in the city. As part of e-Mobility Week, the city will host the Hyderabad EV Summit, the Rally-E Hyderabad and the Hyderabad E-Motor Show before closing the week with the Hyderabad E-Prix. Prior to the main event on February 11, a pre-event will be held on February 10, 2023, at PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). The event will see 22 drivers from 11 teams fight it out for top honours while competing in the Hyderabad Street Circuit. Hyderabad will join the prestigious list of E-Prix host cities like New York, London, Berlin, Seoul, Monaco and Rome.MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao formally announced the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday when he also launched the website and unveiled the logo and flyer for the event in the presence of Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy and other dignitaries. “This is going to be a monumental week for Hyderabad and India. The Hyderabad E-Prix will be one of the largest global events ever hosted in the State and using this opportunity to host the global EV ecosystem in Hyderabad during the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step to put Hyderabad on the EV map of the world,” he said. “The EV sector is the future of sustainable mobility and Telangana has stayed ahead of the curve in creating a favourable environment for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. We were one of the first states to launch the EV&ESS policy in 2020 and have also attracted investments from key EV companies such as Fisker, Olectra, Hyundai, Biliti Electric and ZF Group. Now, with the Hyderabad e-Prix and the e-Mobility Week, we are bringing global leaders of the EV landscape to Telangana. This event will provide fresh dynamism for this sunrise sector in the State and in India,” the Minister added. The website, www.evhyderabad.in contains details of all the events that will be part of the Hyderabad e-Mobility Week and those interested in participating in these events may register online. The Hyderabad EV Summit, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre on February 6, will see the participation of global leaders, eminent academics and policymakers, who will discuss about the most pressing topics related to the future of sustainable mobility. In a first-of-its-kind EV bike rally on February 7, Hyderabad will witness bikers riding their electric 2- and 3-wheelers together to spread the message of sustainable mobility and the depth of EV adoption in Hyderabad. E-Motor Show 2023, which is being held at the Hitex Exhibition Centre on February 8 and 9, will provide a platform for the public to experience the strengths and capabilities of the global EV industry. The much-awaited Hyderabad E-Prix will take place over two days, on February 10 and 11 at Necklace Road.