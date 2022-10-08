Home States Telangana

KCR tapping phones of Oppn leaders, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The ruling party is using the police department and distributing alcohol and money to influence the voters.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of having an MoU with an Israeli tech firm for tapping the phones of opposition leaders as part of his strategy to ensure their defeat in the Munugode byelection. He has further alleged that the ruling party was offering Rs  40,000 for each vote in the Munugode Assembly constituency.

Attending the death ceremony of former State Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) president Gujjula Narsaiah at Hunter Road of Hanamkonda on Friday, Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was determined to endure the victory of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate in the byelection and was conspiring to divide BJP votes.

“BRS has joined hands with the Congress to split votes to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidate. The ruling party is using the police department and distributing alcohol and money to influence the voters. But, their game plan will backfire and the voters will teach BRS a fitting lesson,” said Sanjay and expressed confidence that BJP would win the Munugode by-election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar K Chandrashekar Rao Munugode Assembly constituency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp