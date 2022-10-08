KCR tapping phones of Oppn leaders, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of having an MoU with an Israeli tech firm for tapping the phones of opposition leaders as part of his strategy to ensure their defeat in the Munugode byelection. He has further alleged that the ruling party was offering Rs 40,000 for each vote in the Munugode Assembly constituency.

Attending the death ceremony of former State Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) president Gujjula Narsaiah at Hunter Road of Hanamkonda on Friday, Sanjay alleged that the Chief Minister was determined to endure the victory of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate in the byelection and was conspiring to divide BJP votes.

“BRS has joined hands with the Congress to split votes to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidate. The ruling party is using the police department and distributing alcohol and money to influence the voters. But, their game plan will backfire and the voters will teach BRS a fitting lesson,” said Sanjay and expressed confidence that BJP would win the Munugode by-election.

