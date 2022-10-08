Takes a lot to be a national party, Laxman taunts K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dr K Laxman has ridiculed the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by saying that it is just a registered party and not even a recognised party, let alone a national party.

Addressing the media at BJP’s party office in Nampally on Friday, he said that in order to be a national party, there were some requirements laid out that needed to be satisfied as per the Election Commission’s rules.

He said that the party either needed to have 11 MPs in each of at least three States or needed to secure a 6 per cent vote share in at least four States, having at least 4 Lok Sabha seats in each of those States.

He dared TRS MLAs and MPs to resign and go for polls again as BRS candidates, including the Munugode byelection, to prove their loyalty towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

On the talk of BRS contesting in Andhra Pradesh, Laxman recalled that KCR had criticised people of the Andhra region in foul language.

“What is your agenda? Forget about contesting in Maharashtra and Karnataka, try contesting from AP,” he dared the Chief Minister. BJP State spokesperson NV Subhash said that the Enforcement Directorate’s raids at a media outlet’s office in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the Delhi liquor scam had exposed the management of media houses by the TRS.

Alleging that Punjab’s AAP government had transferred Rs 20 crore to the media group, he said that the investments were made by Abhishek, who he said, was a close aide of the Chief Minister’s daughter.

BJP’s in-charge for the state Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal and Arvind Menon will be holding a crucial meeting with all the district conveners, prabharis and district presidents at BJP’s party office in Nampally on Saturday, where the Munugode byelection and other issues and strategies are expected to be discussed.

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dr K Laxman has ridiculed the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by saying that it is just a registered party and not even a recognised party, let alone a national party. Addressing the media at BJP’s party office in Nampally on Friday, he said that in order to be a national party, there were some requirements laid out that needed to be satisfied as per the Election Commission’s rules. He said that the party either needed to have 11 MPs in each of at least three States or needed to secure a 6 per cent vote share in at least four States, having at least 4 Lok Sabha seats in each of those States. He dared TRS MLAs and MPs to resign and go for polls again as BRS candidates, including the Munugode byelection, to prove their loyalty towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On the talk of BRS contesting in Andhra Pradesh, Laxman recalled that KCR had criticised people of the Andhra region in foul language. “What is your agenda? Forget about contesting in Maharashtra and Karnataka, try contesting from AP,” he dared the Chief Minister. BJP State spokesperson NV Subhash said that the Enforcement Directorate’s raids at a media outlet’s office in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the Delhi liquor scam had exposed the management of media houses by the TRS. Alleging that Punjab’s AAP government had transferred Rs 20 crore to the media group, he said that the investments were made by Abhishek, who he said, was a close aide of the Chief Minister’s daughter. BJP’s in-charge for the state Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal and Arvind Menon will be holding a crucial meeting with all the district conveners, prabharis and district presidents at BJP’s party office in Nampally on Saturday, where the Munugode byelection and other issues and strategies are expected to be discussed.