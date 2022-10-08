Home States Telangana

Telangana: Body of temple priest recovered

According to police, the body of Bingi Prasad was found around 30 km downstream at Revalle in Choppadandi Mandal when the water level receded. 

Published: 08th October 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bingi Prasad

Bingi Prasad

By Express News Service

AGTIAL: The body of a temple priest who drowned in an SRSP canal in Jagtial district was recovered on Friday morning. 

Bingi Prasad, who performed Durga puja at a pandal at Tahatipalli in Malyala Mandal during the Navratri celebrations, was washed away after he fell into the canal while immersing the idol of Goddess Durga on Wednesday night. 

According to police, the body of Bingi Prasad was found around 30 km downstream at Revalle in Choppadandi Mandal when the water level receded.  Police said the body was later handed over to his family members.

TAGS
Bingi Prasad SRSP canal Jagtial district
