Telangana: TRS picks Kusukuntla for Munugode

HYDERABAD: The TRS on Friday named former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate for the Munugode Assembly bypoll. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao handed over B-form and Rs 40 lakh from the party fund to Prabhakar Reddy to cover election expenses.

Prabhakar Reddy has been a TRS activist since the inception of the party and had worked closely with the leadership at the ground level. After the formation of the State, Prabhakar Reddy was elected to the Assembly MLA from Munugode in 2014. Despite losing to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in 2018, he has been moving among the people.

The entire might of the ruling party, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other top leaders are campaigning for Prabhakar Reddy. Added to that, schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Aasara pension will undoubtedly swing some voters in his favour.

Besides, he can also rely on the sympathy factor, having lost the previous elections. Also, the Congress votes are expected to be split between the Congress and the BJP and this may help the TRS. The CPI, which holds some sway in the constituency, has also extended support to the TRS.

However, since all three candidates are Reddys, Prabhakar Reddy cannot expect polarisation of Reddy votes. Anti-incumbency against the TRS, which has been in power for the past eight years, is also a cause for concern.

