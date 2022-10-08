Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress told to use social media to promote Rahul yatra

Meanwhile, Congress presidential election contestant Mallikarjun Kharge will be landing in the city to appeal for support from his party’s PCC delegates in the ensuing election.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An AICC team on Friday conducted a strategic meeting with social media in-charges to discuss the campaigning for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The AICC team appealed to the State unit to effectively use social media platforms to highlight ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Telangana. S V Ramani who is coordinating the media activities of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Telangana led the party functionaries at the meeting which was also attended by official spokespersons.

During the meeting, Ramani advised his party functionaries to highlight the “brazen misuse” of power in influencing autonomous Central institutions for the BJP’s political benefits. He also suggested that the party leaders not mix up elections and political affairs with ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as it was aimed at uniting people.

Meanwhile, Congress presidential election contestant Mallikarjun Kharge will be landing in the city to appeal for support from his party’s PCC delegates in the ensuing election.

