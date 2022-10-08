Home States Telangana

Woman ends life by consuming pesticide, blames boyfriend in video

While Teja Sri was a native of Bellampelli, Daravath Rajkumar is from a thanda in Nenel mandal.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:52 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 22-year-old woman, Soyam Teja Sri, ended her life alleging that her boyfriend, Daravath Rajkumar, refused to marry her after physically using her. She recorded her statement in a video before consuming a pesticide on Wednesday.

Teja Sri was admitted to the Mancherial Government Hospital where she died on Thursday evening. The video came to light on Friday morning.

While Teja Sri was a native of Bellampelli, Daravath Rajkumar is from a Thanda in Nenel Mandal. They reportedly fell in love with each other and their families also knew about this, according to the Bellampelli police. An argument broke out between the two when Rajkumar expressed his unwillingness to marry her.

Angry over Rajkumar breaking his promise, Teja Sri went to Nenel Mandal headquarters and consumed the pesticide and made a selfie video narrating her boyfriend’s betrayal after having physical relations with her. She also left a suicide note in which she alleged that Rajkumar’s parents threatened to kill her.

Later, she took an auto and went to Rajkumar’s Thanda where she fell unconscious. She was first shifted to the Nenel Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. Later, she was taken in an ambulance to the Mancherial district hospital where she died late on Thursday night. Her mother Soyam Laxmi lodged a complaint at the Bellampelli police station.

