Farmer with a passion for innovative methods in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Seventy-year-old Nagolla Chinna Gangaram, a paddy farmer of Chintaloor of Jakranpally Mandal in the district, has carved a niche for himself by adopting innovative farming methods and standing as a role model for other cultivators besides igniting interest in agriculture among schoolchildren and teachers.

Gangaram, well known as Chinni Krishnudu in the district, owns 10 acres of land in his village. Since he no longer is dependent on agriculture for a living, he has leased eight acres of his land to tenants in his village and cultivates paddy on the two acres according to his own innovative ideas.

He has leased a half acre of land from a farmer at Goopenppally, which is close to Nizamabad where he resides now. With his three sons having settled down as software professionals, the farmer has all the time and passion to dabble in the organic cultivation of paddy at two places.

Chinni Krishnudu attends agricultural exhibitions in various States across the country to collect ‘swadeshi’ seeds. He has sown 116 different varieties of paddy seeds in his Goopenpally land and produced 35 bags per acre.

It’s an outstanding performance considering the organic methods he has adopted and his experimentation with different varieties of seeds. He is so passionate about promoting organic farming, Chinni Krishnudu distributes seeds to other farmers in the State. The gestation period of seeds used by Chinni Krishnudu ranges between 110 and 215 days.

This 70-year-old farmer uses paddy saplings to create different patterns and designs in the fields and grabs the attention of people. In one moving gesture, Chinni Krishnudu planted saplings in such a way as to create huge images of his parents in the paddy fields. He also uses drones to capture aerial pictures of the images which have been shared by his relatives, friends and NGOs.

His unique paddy designs include his own Chinni Krishnudu Paddy pattern, Padma Vyuham, Om Prakruti Vyavasayam and others. Speaking to TNIE, Nagolla Chinna Gangaram alias Chinni Krishnudu explains that he is deeply attached to farming not for money but out of passion.

He wants to inspire other farmers to achieve higher yields by adopting innovative methods. Recipient of many awards, Chinni Krishnudu proudly shows ‘organic farmer certificate’ which was given to him by the agriculture department. “I want to live a healthy life up to 100 years and set an example for others,’’ says the farmer.

Bumper harvest

Chinni Krishnudu has sown 116 different varieties of paddy seeds in his Goopenpally land and produced 35 bags per acre.

