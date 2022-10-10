Home States Telangana

Diarrhoea claims lives of two tribals in Telangana's Asifabad

Five others under treatment; contaminated food or water believed to have caused the illness

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two persons died due to diarrhoea at Murkilanka thanda in Asifabad mandal and five others, whose condition is said to be critical, are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals in Asifabad and Mancherial. The deceased have been identified as Siddam Kannebhai, 25,  and Siddam Chinna Jaithu, 7. They suffered from vomiting and motions before dying on Saturday night. Kannebhai had delivered a baby last month. 

Contaminated water or food is said to have triggered diarrhoea at the habitation consisting of around 20 families who belong to Kolam tribal community. Following illness affecting several families last week, the villagers, instead of seeking medical help, are said to have performed pujas to their deity. After the death of the two persons, they realised the seriousness of the situation and shifted others to hospitals.

Kolam tribals are known to be backward and follow superstitious beliefs in their day-to-day life without having much connection with outside world. Though Bhagiratha water supply is available, they depend on borewell water or streams. 

The district medical and health officer (DMHO) Prabhakar Reddy said that four of the five seriously ill persons were shifted to Asifabad and one to Mancherial hospital for treatment. He said the department has set up a medical camp in the hamlet and the situation is completely under control. Water samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. 

