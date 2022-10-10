TRS seeks Rajagopal’s disqualification over Rs 18,000 crore 'quid pro quo' deal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS on Sunday made a representation to the Election Commission, seeking disqualification of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode Assembly bypoll after he reportedly stated in an interview to a news channel that he was awarded `18,000 crore contract before joining the BJP.

The TRS leaders, including MLA Gadari Kishore and MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj and submitted their representation. They said that Rajagopal has been working for BJP even though he was serving as a Congress MLA in the last three years.

In their representation to the EC, the TRS leaders said: “Rajagopal Reddy’s admission that he joined BJP after his family-run company was awarded an `18,000 crore worth contract is criminal in nature. His actions were not only immoral in terms of the code of conduct for political leaders and activists but also amount to a criminal offence under IPC and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Election Commission has a duty to order a criminal investigation against him as well as initiate proceedings for debarring him from political process, including disqualifying him from contesting Munugode bypoll.”

MP Lingaiah Yadav said: “Rajagopal Reddy admitted in an interview that he secured the `18,000 crore contract from the Central government even while serving as a Congress legislator. It’s nothing but mockery of democracy. This amounts to quid pro quo and he should be disqualified from contesting the election.”

'Actions amount to criminal offence'

In their representation to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the TRS leaders said: “Rajagopal Reddy’s admission that he joined BJP after his family-run company was awarded a `18,000 crore worth contract is criminal in nature. His actions were not only immoral in terms of the code of conduct for the political leaders and activists but also amount to criminal offence”

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS on Sunday made a representation to the Election Commission, seeking disqualification of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in Munugode Assembly bypoll after he reportedly stated in an interview to a news channel that he was awarded `18,000 crore contract before joining the BJP. The TRS leaders, including MLA Gadari Kishore and MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj and submitted their representation. They said that Rajagopal has been working for BJP even though he was serving as a Congress MLA in the last three years. In their representation to the EC, the TRS leaders said: “Rajagopal Reddy’s admission that he joined BJP after his family-run company was awarded an `18,000 crore worth contract is criminal in nature. His actions were not only immoral in terms of the code of conduct for political leaders and activists but also amount to a criminal offence under IPC and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Election Commission has a duty to order a criminal investigation against him as well as initiate proceedings for debarring him from political process, including disqualifying him from contesting Munugode bypoll.” MP Lingaiah Yadav said: “Rajagopal Reddy admitted in an interview that he secured the `18,000 crore contract from the Central government even while serving as a Congress legislator. It’s nothing but mockery of democracy. This amounts to quid pro quo and he should be disqualified from contesting the election.” 'Actions amount to criminal offence' In their representation to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the TRS leaders said: “Rajagopal Reddy’s admission that he joined BJP after his family-run company was awarded a `18,000 crore worth contract is criminal in nature. His actions were not only immoral in terms of the code of conduct for the political leaders and activists but also amount to criminal offence”