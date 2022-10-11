Home States Telangana

Advocate General told to assist Telangana HC on service quota rules for PG admissions

Four MBBS physicians from different government institutions filed a petition with the High Court about a difference in service quota eligibility for PG Medical seats for in-service candidates.

Published: 11th October 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Advocate General to appear and assist the court on October 12 to clarify the state government’s position on whether under G.O.Ms. No. 155, doctors working under Telangana Vydya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) and Insurance Medical Services Department on service quota rules for admission to the Post Graduate seats.

Previously, the university’s standing counsel contended that under the G.O, TVVP, and Insurance Medical Services Department, doctors are only qualified for service quota if they put in 6 years of service regardless of tribal/rural/urban location.

The petitioner’s attorney argued before the division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao that such an interpretation is nonsensical since one cannot compare the service provided by a doctor in a tribal or rural region to that provided in metropolitan areas. If such is the case, no doctor will want to practice in tribal or rural regions and will choose to work in the comfort of cities.

Four MBBS physicians from different government institutions filed a petition with the High Court about a difference in service quota eligibility for PG Medical seats for in-service candidates. They sought the court to rule that Kaloji University’s and others’ acts in labelling them as ‘Not Eligible as Service Candidate’ and prohibiting them from exercising their online options for admission to 2022-23 Convenor Quota - PG Medical Degree/Diploma seats under the service quota was unlawful.

Sama Sandeep Reddy, counsel for the petitioners, brought to the court’s attention that there is a specific provision to grant reservation for in-service physicians in PG Medical admissions at government and private medical schools. For the year 2021, according to GO 155, the petitioner doctors were denied admission under the competent authority quota despite meeting all eligibility criteria and passing the PG NEET qualifying tests.

After hearing both parties, the division bench asked the Advocate General to come in court on October 12 to help the court in clarifying the State government’s position and adjourned the plea until October 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp