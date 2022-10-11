Home States Telangana

Passengers can now track 3,800 TSRTC buses on app

Through the app, the passengers can also use emergency services like the women’s helpline and report accidents.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:13 AM

TSRTC, Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has developed a mobile app through which passengers can keep track of their buses for arrival and departure at various stops across the State. The tracking equipment has been installed in nearly 3,800 buses.

In the first phase, TSRTC authorities said, the passengers travelling in Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, and Rajadhani buses can track with the app. In the next stage, city buses and other RTC vehicles can also be tracked.The main objective of the bus tracking app is to help passengers to plan their travel and avoid unnecessary waiting at bus stops.

The app provides real-time tracking of Pushpak AC, Express, and other special buses of TSRTC. The app also tells the estimated time of arrival (ETA). The passengers can operate the app using the service number on reservation tickets. Moreover, the app will also provide information on the bus schedule and the route to make the journey convenient.

“The TSRTC bus-tracking app improves passenger experience by providing an accurate time of arrival of buses at the bus stops,” an official said. Through this app, passengers can view their current location and the nearest bus stop to plan the trip accordingly. Through the app, the passengers can also use emergency services like the women’s helpline and report accidents.

