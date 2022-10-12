Home States Telangana

Root of all scams found in Telangana: BJP national OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman

Addressing a BJP OBC Morcha meeting at Muthangi in Patancheru, Laxman alleged that the TRS government was mired in corruption.

Published: 12th October 2022

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Describing the TRS government as “completely corrupt”, BJP national OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman on Tuesday alleged that though corruption and scams are reported elsewhere in the country, their roots are found in Telangana. 

Addressing a BJP OBC Morcha meeting at Muthangi in Patancheru, Laxman alleged that the TRS government was mired in corruption, so much so that Ministers were distributing liquor and money to lure voters in Munugode which is set for a byelection.

“BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will win in Munugode no matter how many moves TRS makes. This is because KCR remembers job notifications only when elections are on the horizon. KCR cheated the youth by promising jobs to every household in Telangana, but he gave four jobs to his own home,” the BJP MP said. 

In a sarcastic tone, he said Minister KT Rama Rao’s son was too young or he would have been given Rajya Sabha seat by the Chief Minister.Laxman expressed confidence that the BJP will oust the “corrupt government” in Telangana state and form a government similar to the ones in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. 

