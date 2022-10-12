Home States Telangana

TTD’s Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams begin in Hyderabad after 2 yrs

TTD has designed an innovative programme Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams almost a decade ago which was stalled in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Published: 12th October 2022

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan takes part in the SVV  in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-day Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams (SVV) got off to a religious start in Hyderabad on Tuesday with the participation of scores of devotees. To enable the devotees who could not witness the daily sevas in Tirumala temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has designed an innovative programme Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams almost a decade ago which was stalled in the last two years due to Covid pandemic. Resuming the fete, the TTD has already performed the SVV in a big way at Nellore district and now observing it in Hyderabad.

On the first day, the daily kainkaryams commenced with Suprabhatam, the awakening seva of Lord at 6 am followed by Tomala seva — decoration of the presiding deity with colourful garlands and Tulasimalas, which was succeeded by the temple court Koluvu between 6.30 am and 7.30 am. However, in the evening the Tomala Seva will be observed in Ekantam.

After decking up the presiding deity, Archana puja was performed reciting the 1,000 sacred names of Lord which included Sahasranama, Astottara Satanama, Chaturvimsatinama, Dwadasanama which was performed between 7.30 am and 8.15 am. Later, it was followed by Nivedana and Sattumora between 8.15 am and 8.30 am. Usually after performing Archana to Mulamurthi, Prasadams including Laddus, Vadas, Curd Rice, Tamarind Rice, Pongal will be offered to Lord. During this time Sri Vaishnava Acharyas will recite Divya Prabandam which is known as Sattumora.Among the daily sevas that are being rendered to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala, Astadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva is observed every Tuesday.

