Infor sets up new Hyderabad development centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Infor, the industry cloud company has expanded its footprint in India operations with the opening of its new development centre in HiTec City. The new multi-storey state-of-the-art development centre is spread over 350,000 sq. ft and will have the capacity to seat 3,500 employees. Infor’s India DC is among the company’s two largest locations in the world, with over 3,700 employees in the country that drives key technology innovations to gain a competitive edge and market leadership for the global marketplace. This investment will allow Infor to continue to pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT to deliver new industry-specific features and functions specialized for industries. IT Minister KT Rama Rao said: “We are thrilled that several leading technology companies like Infor are deepening their investments in our people and economy. Infor’s expansion is an ideal example of fostering a collaborative approach to strengthen businesses and cement Hyderabad’s position on the global stage.”