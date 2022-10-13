Home States Telangana

Infor sets up new Hyderabad development centre

Infor, the industry cloud company has expanded its footprint in India operations with the opening of its new development centre in HiTec City.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurates Infor’s development centre in Hitec City on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Infor, the industry cloud company has expanded its footprint in India operations with the opening of its new development centre in HiTec City. The new multi-storey state-of-the-art development centre is spread over 350,000 sq. ft and will have the capacity to seat 3,500 employees. 

Infor’s India DC is among the company’s two largest locations in the world, with over 3,700 employees in the country that drives key technology innovations to gain a competitive edge and market leadership for the global marketplace. This investment will allow Infor to continue to pioneer digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT to deliver new industry-specific features and functions specialized for industries.  

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said: “We are thrilled that several leading technology companies like Infor are deepening their investments in our people and economy. Infor’s expansion is an ideal example of fostering a collaborative approach to strengthen businesses and cement Hyderabad’s position on the global stage.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infor
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp