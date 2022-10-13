Home States Telangana

Munugode byelection: Poll officials race against time to verify 30,000 voter applications

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will release the final electoral rolls, including the verified applications, on the midnight of October 13.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Baffled by the unusually high number of applications for addition and migration of franchise rights ahead of the Munugode byelection, election officials have started scrutinising them and are even reaching the doorsteps of the applicants to verify their authenticity. 

With time running out, even State Joint Chief Electoral Officer (Joint CEO) T Ravi Kiran physically verified a few of the applications in the poll-bound constituency. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will release the final electoral rolls, including the verified applications, on the midnight of October 13.

According to sources, the ECI has received around 24,800 applications for Form 6 (new voter) alone.The number would swell to over 30,000 if applications filed by migrant voters (voters who have recently moved to and settled in the constituency) are accepted.Currently, the Munugode Assembly segment has over 2.27 lakh registered voters. 

Speaking to Express, Nalgonda district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that after the Munugode Assembly seat fell vacant, they started receiving applications from new and migrant voters. “We are carefully examining the applications by going to the doorstep of the applicants. Since the process is also available online, we have received many applications. We cannot give the exact numbers as it is dynamic in nature,” he said.

Meanwhile, political parties and officials are suspecting that migrant workers from other States who were working in the industries located in and around Choutuppal, close aides of mainstream political parties, and those who were settled outside but are native to Munugode, have applied in large numbers. 

“Maybe it is due to the hype that was created that voters will be paid thousands of rupees. Also, the BJP and TRS have managed to get more ‘sleeping voters’ enrol,” said Palle Vinay Kumar, who is contesting on behalf of Telangana Jana Samithi.

On Tuesday, BJP general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy had urged the Telangana High Court to direct the ECI not to include these new voters, if approved, in the final electoral rolls for the Munugode byelection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munugode byelection
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp