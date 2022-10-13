Home States Telangana

Ticket checks net Rs 15.43 lakh in fines for South Central Railway

During this drive, a total of 48 express trains were checked, duly deploying 82 ticket checking staff.

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) undertook a day-long intensive ticket checking drive on Tuesday with its base at Secunderabad station, covering various outgoing and incoming express train services. 

The main objective of this ticket checking drive was to curtail any inconvenience to the reserved passengers and to curb ticketless and irregular travel by reserved and unreserved coaches of express trains besides creating awareness among the public to avoid irregular travel.

During this drive, a total of 48 express trains were checked, duly deploying 82 ticket checking staff. A total of Rs 15.43 lakh was realised from 1,986 different cases like travelling without ticket or irregular travel or unbooked luggage.

