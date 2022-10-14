Huge relief: Uzbekistan offers 2,000 med seats to Ukraine returnees 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical Higher Education Institute (MHEI) of Uzbekistan is providing 2,000 seats to relocate Indian medical students who returned from Ukraine after the Russian invasion. Distributing provisional admission letters to some of the students here on Thursday, Uzbekistan Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov said that MHEI has accepted the new screening test regulations and Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate, of the National Medical Council of India.

“Uzbekistan has the capacity to take thousands of students. Already, 500 Indian students are studying in various universities. Now 2,000 more will be added,” said Dilshod Akhatov.The government of Uzbekistan is trying to create more seats to add international students, he added. Previously, during a month-long healthcare exchange programme, the Ministry of Health had sent Uzbek surgeons and doctors to Hyderabad in AIG, Yashodha, and Medanta Hospitals.

Uzbekistan offers two undergraduate medical programmes to Indians: A six-year MD diploma and 5+1 years MBBS degree with one-year internship. The students will be deployed in three universities in Uzbekistan viz Bukhara State Medical Institute, Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) and URGENCH branch of TMA.

“Uzbek and Ukraine have the same medical education system. It is possible for students to continue the year they were studying in,” said Dr B Divya Raj Reddy, Director of NEO Institute of Medical Science and Technology.

“At this point we don’t have many options left and Uzbekistan is the safest among all,” says Sneha Reddy, a fourth year MBBS student who returned in February from Ukraine. Though the date of departure has not been decided yet, she is expecting to join the university by November.

‘Govt trying to create more medical seats’

