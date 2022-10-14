Home States Telangana

Singareni Collieries Company workers to get Rs 296 crore bonus on October 21

It may be recalled here that before Dasara, the Chief Minister announced Rs 368 crore share in profit of SCCL to its employees.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are all set to receive Rs 296 crore bonus on October 21. While thanking the Chief Minister for announcing the bonus, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said that each SCCL employee would get a maximum of Rs 76,500 bonus from a total of Rs 296 crore under performance linked reward scheme (PLRS).

It may be recalled here that before Dasara, the Chief Minister announced Rs 368 crore share in profit of SCCL to its employees. As directed by the Chief Minister, the share in profit was paid to the SCCL employees before Dasara. The Bonus amount of Rs 296 crore too would be paid before Diwali and the same would be deposited in the accounts of employees on October 21. 

Each employee of SCCL, on an average, would get Rs 1.6 lakh, both share in profits and bonus amounts.The SCCL CMD said that the company was able to achieve its targets due to the hard work of employees and that was the reason it was paying huge share of profits and bonus to them. 

