Home States Telangana

Telangana: Outdated cheques leave Kalyana Lakshmi scheme beneficiaries fuming

Banks in Dandepalli refuse to honour Kalyana Lakshmi cheques as three months have passed since they were issued.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao hands a cheque to a Kalyana Lakshmi scheme beneficiary in Dandepalli mandal on Wednesday.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: A day after Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao distributed cheques worth Rs 19.02 lakh to 19 beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, the beneficiaries allege that the cheques had lapsed as more than three months had passed since they were issued.

The Revenue officials on Wednesday organised an event to distribute the cheques to the beneficiaries of the scheme, which is aimed at curbing child marriages, at the tahsildar’s office in Dandepalli mandal of Mancherial district on Wednesday. However, when the beneficiaries went to the bank to deposit the cheques on Thursday, bank staffers refused to do so citing that three months and six days had passed since they were issued, making them invalid.

It was learnt that the Mancherial Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) issued the cheques and asked tahsildars to collect them after identifying the beneficiaries. However, a number of tahsildars had delayed the process, sources said. After procuring the cheques, officials had to finalise the date of the distribution programme with the local MLA, depending on the latter’s schedule, sources said, adding that beneficiaries were suffering due their apathy.

Earlier, a number of beneficiaries had taken up the issue of delay in the disbursal of cheques with the RDO, who reportedly told them that the cheques had already been sent to mandal-level officials.On Thursday, a number of beneficiaries demanded that the government issue fresh cheques while adding that they would resort to agitations if the process isn’t carried out at the earliest.

MRO’s assurance 

Speaking to TNIE, Dhandapelli MRO P Hanumath Rao said: “The MLA handed over a few cheques to some beneficiaries before leaving for another programme. There was no way he could have checked the issue dates on the cheques. I was also not present at the ceremony and our junior assistant attended the event.”The MRO, however, assured that all the beneficiaries will be presented with new cheques on Friday. Repeated attempts by TNIE to reach Mancherial RDO for his comments went in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyana Lakshmi scheme N Diwakar Rao
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp